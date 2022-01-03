PDP Accuses Akeredolu Of Spending N500m On In-law’s Concert

Published:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has accused Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of spending N500 million for a musical concert anchored by the governor’s son in-law, Michael Olatunde.

It alleged that the money was paid through the Ministry of Information without any committee set up for the event and approval from the State Executive Council.

The party also alleged that the concert was hurriedly put together to patronise a daughter of Governor Akeredolu.

Spokesman for the PDP, Kennedy Peretei, alleged in a statement that 13 companies were being used by the Ondo State first family to receive contracts from the ministries and departments.

He said the companies had the same or related directors and secretary according to records of the Corporate Affairs Commission in Abuja.

Share This