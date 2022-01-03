Bandits Release Two More Kaduna Baptist Students After Six Months

Published:

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State chapter, Rev. John Hayab, has disclosed that two of the kidnapped students of Bethel Baptist School in Kaduna have been released by the bandits.

Rev. Hayab, however, confirmed that 120 of the 121 abducted students of the school had been released so far, the remaining one with the kidnappers.

According to him, one of the students was released on December 28, last year, while one of the students was released on January 1, this year.

Hayab remarked that “with the release of these two students, a total of 120 students have regained their freedom so far and only one student is still with the bandits.”

Recall that in the early hours of July 5, last year, bandits invaded the school located at Maraban Damishi in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State and kidnapped 121 students.

