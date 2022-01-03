Sunday Igboho's Lawyer Resigns

Published:

Pelumi Olajengbesi, one of the Nigeria-based lawyers for a self-determination campaigner, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, has resigned from his client’s legal team.

Olajengbesi, the managing partner, Law Corridor, in a terse statement yesterday on his official Facebook page, announced his registration.

This is happening amid backlash from the umbrella body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO), that the Abuja-based lawyer does not speak for Igboho or is involved in the Yoruba Nation self-determination struggle.





He said: “This is to officially announce my resignation as a counsel involved further in any matter relating to Chief Sunday Adeyemo Igboho and the Yoruba Nation agitators.

“As a firm, we are satisfied with our little best in contributing to providing legal solutions and representations to Igboho and associated Yoruba Nation agitators as far as ensuring the protection and enforcement of their rights in this matter.

“We were able to secure the release of 12 persons brutally and unlawfully arrested by the reckless State Security Service (SSS), and also secured the release of an innocent herbalist equally unlawfully arrested and detained by the SSS. We have two persons with ongoing terrorism trials at the Federal High Court and our firm will continue and close the trial, having begun their matter.

“While thanking everyone, particularly Chief Yomi Aliyu, SAN, for the opportunity and freehand service, Dr. Olasupo Ojo for his fair leadership and Chief Femi Falana for allowing his industry to be tapped and for the moral support, I most respectfully wish to now step aside.

“I have stated ab initio that the scope of my work will only be within the purview of my professional duty as a lawyer to Igboho and his aides. I am a strong believer in constitutional democracy, civil liberty and human rights, which include the right to self-determination, but I am neither a Yoruba nation agitator nor a member of any like organisation.

“My reaction to Prof. Akintoye was not to undermine the Yoruba struggle, but is based off my personal convictions, which I am entitled to. I do hope my friends in the struggle will allow me enjoy the benefit of my right to such a choice as a person of thought and conscience.”





Reacting to the resignation last night, the Ilana Omo Oodua said nobody hired Olajengbesi in the first instance.





