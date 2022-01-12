P&ID Scam: Grace Taiga Received $4969, $5000 Through Her Daughter’s Account ..Witness

Published:

The trial of a former Director, Legal Services of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Grace Taiga, for alleged fraud in the case involving Process and Industrial Development Limited (P&ID) before Justice O.A Adeniyi of the Federal Capital Territory High Court Abuja continued today, January 10, 2022 with the EFCC presenting its fourth prosecution witness who alleged that Mrs. Taiga received $4969, $5000 through her daughter’s account. At the commencement of hearing, the prosecution presented a thirteen-count amended charge which was read to the defendant.

