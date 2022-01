Published:

News reaching CKN NEWS have it that Former governor of Oýo State Chief Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala is dead.

Though details of this death were sketchy as at press time, learnt that he died in his sleep early today

CKN News learnt that Chief Akala 71 just returned from a trip to Abuja yesterday

Chief Akala retired as a Commissioner of Police before joining politics

He is a Chieftain of the APC

