Why Bode George Still Bitter About Tinubu ...Segun Osoba

Published:

Former Governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba has reacted to statement by a stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George describing the Presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a huge joke.





Tinubu, who is the National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of Lagos State, had declared his interest in contesting the 2023 Presidential Election after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.





Osoba, who is also a chieftain of APC, said the comment of George was informed by the bitterness he (George) still nurse against Tinubu.





Osoba said George believed that Tinubu had a hand in "his problems."





George was incarcerated for about two years after he was jailed by High Court in Lagos for corruption charges relating to his tenure as the Chairman of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).





The judgment was upheld by the Court of Appeal, however, George won at the Supreme Court.





Speaking on a television programme, Osoba said Tinubu had a right to express interest in occupying the highest office in the land, which he had done.





He said instead of George having headache over Tinubu's declaration, he should rather concentrate on how his party, the PDP would also present a Presidential candidate in the 2023 election.

Share This