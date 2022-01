Published:

Nigerian recording artiste, Joshua Olonitan, popularly called Slim Joe has died.

This was confirmed by his colleague in the industry, Raymond Gbaji on his Facebook page on Sunday.

Gbaji simply wrote, "Rip Slim joe."

Slim Joe was known for hits like O ti yanyan, Show Your Logo, Packaging.

He had been diagnosed with kidney failure and had recently solicited for funds to help him carry out the treatment.

Share This