Lady Dies Five Weeks To Her Grand Wedding

A bride-to-be, Ummi has died weeks to her wedding scheduled to hold on February 5th, 2022.

Announcing the death, Bauchi State commissioner, Maryam Bagel said the deceased was to marry her brother.

Bagel on Sunday said, "This afternoon, we received the shocking demise of our beautiful sister-in-law to-be ‘Ummi’.

"Ummi, a fiancee to my brother ASP Abdulmuhyi Bagel, was scheduled to wed on 5th February but Allah did not will so.

"May Allah forgive her gentle soul and grant her Jannah. Ameen."(sic)

Photo credit: Facebook| Maryam Bagel

