Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sunday announced plans by the State Government to step up enforcement of the ban on commercial motorcycle (Okada) operations in some Local Government Areas of the State this year.





The Governor spoke at the Year 2022 Annual Thanksgiving Service of the State held at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja.





He said the menace of Okada had gotten to the level that the State would have to wield the big stick of enforcement to ensure sanity on the roads.

