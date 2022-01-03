Breaking : Family Announces Death Of MKO Abiola's Opponent In 1993 Presidential Election Bashir Tofa

Published:

A former presidential candidate of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC), Alhaji Bashir Othman Tofa, is dead.

Tofa, according to family sources, died at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) in the early hours of Monday after a brief illness.

Confirming his death, one of the deceased relations, said: “Alhaji Bashir Tofa died after a brief illness.”

CKN News had earlier broke his illness few days ago and death which was denied by the family

He was born on June 20, 1947.

He was the opponent of MKO in the Presidential election of 1993

