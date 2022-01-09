Nigerian Army Inflict Casualty On Boko Haram / ISWAP Terrorists In Damasak , Borno

Published:

Troops of 5 Brigade, Sector 3 Joint Task Force(JTF), North East Operation HADIN KAI, while consolidating on their dogged push to deplete Boko Haram(BH) and Islamic State West Africa Province Terrorists (ISWAP) in Borno State, recorded a decisive victory against the terrorists in Damask on Friday 7 January 2022.





The gallant troops, while conducting clearance operations, code named Operation DOMINANCE I, came in contact with the terrorists at an illegal market operated by the terrorists in Gallo Malawari Village. In the fierce encounter, three BH/ISWAP terrorists were neutralized, while others, bowing to superior firepower retreated in disarray.





Troops recovered one AK 47 Rifle, a truck, two Motorcycles, four empty magazines and rounds of 7.62mm ammunition amongst others.









