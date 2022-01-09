Osinbajo, Tinubu, Lawan , Fayemi etc Attend Education Miinister Adamu’s Daughter’s Wedding In Bauchi

Published:

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, National Leader of the All Progressive’s Congress, Bola Tinubu and former Interim APC National Chairman, Bisi Akande, were in Bauchi State on Saturday to attend the wedding of the daughter of the Minister of Education, Fatima Adamu.





The Vice President was in the company of Senate President Ahmed Lawan, Governors of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed; Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi; Jigawa State, Mohammed Abubakar; Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, Borno State; Babagana Zulum; Plateau State; Simon Lalong, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, among others.

