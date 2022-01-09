Ailing Nollywood Actor Gets N5m From Pastor After Leg's Amputation

Published:

Nollywood actor, Michael Duru, has received a five million naira cash gift from the founder of Christ Mercyland Church, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin.

This is coming after the actor had one of his legs amputated due to his diabetic health condition.

Duru had taken to his social media page to solicit help after he got his leg amputated.

He said, “I dey greet una o. You don see my leg na, na diabetes cause am. So anyone wey get anything wey Dey go do, make una help me.”(sic)

The prophet after seeing the video sent representatives from the Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Foundation to pay the actor a visit in Anambra state.

In a viral video shared online by the foundation, Prophet Fufeyin spoke with the actor and stated that not only was he going to be given six hundred thousand Naira for his artificial leg but that the foundation was going to give him N5m.

Recall that last month, Prophet Fufeyin had also given another Nollywood actor, Clem Ohameze, N8M to offset medical bills.

