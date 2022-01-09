Angry Man Beats Wife To Death In Lafia, Nasarawa State

Published:

Mrs. Esther Aya has been reportedly murdered by her husband.

The deceased, a 39 years old mother of three was beaten to death by her husband, Mr. Ovye Yakubu, on Friday, 7th January 2022 at their residence in Sabon Pegi-Shabu, Lafia Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Yakubu who is now in police custody was said to have pounced on his wife following a little quarrel.

Late Mrs. Esther Aya Anjugu was a classroom teacher with Government Secondary School, Doka





The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the mortuary.





Until her demise, she was a classroom teacher with Government Secondary School, Doka.

