Sunday, 9 January 2022

Angry Man Beats Wife To Death In Lafia, Nasarawa State

Published: January 09, 2022


Mrs. Esther Aya has been reportedly murdered by her husband. 

The deceased, a 39 years old mother of three was beaten to death by her husband, Mr. Ovye Yakubu, on Friday, 7th January 2022 at their residence in Sabon Pegi-Shabu, Lafia Local Government Area of Nasarawa State. 

Yakubu who is now in police custody was said to have pounced on his wife following a little quarrel. 

Late Mrs. Esther Aya Anjugu was a  classroom teacher with Government Secondary School, Doka


The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the mortuary. 


Until her demise, she was a classroom teacher with Government Secondary School, Doka.


Share This
CKN NIGERIA

0 comments: