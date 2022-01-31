NDLEA Arrests Three Transborder Traffickers With 48,000 Tablets Of Tramadol

Published:

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested three suspected transborder drug traffickers with 48,000 tablets of Tramadol.





NDLEA in a statement issued by its spokesman, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday, said the suspects were nabbed while trying to smuggle the drug through Mubi, Adamawa state to the Cameroon Republic.





While identifying the suspects as Mohammed Hussaini, Adamu Bella, and Mohammed Umar, the anti-drugs agency said they were apprehended on January 28 at Tsamiya Junction, Madanya Road, Mubi, Mubi North Local Government Area of Adamawa State with the exhibits concealed in the packets of another drug.





“When interviewed, they claimed the drugs were being taken to Bagira town along Nigeria-Cameroon border to be delivered to some Cameroonians for onward delivery to Maroa in Cameroon,” the statement read.

