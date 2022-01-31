Biden May Nominate Nigerian Woman As First Black US Supreme Court justice

Published:

President Joe Biden has said he will nominate a Black woman –Nigeria — to the US Supreme Court for the first time in history, filling the vacancy left by retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

Candace Jackson-Akiwunmi has been noted as one of the most likely potential nominees for a Supreme Court appointment under President Joe Biden.

Jackson-Akiwunmi is married to her husband Eric Akiwumi, who is a Nigerian-American.

“I’ve made no decision except (the) person I will nominate will be someone with extraordinary qualifications, character, experience and integrity,” Biden said in an address from the White House.

“And that person will be the first Black woman ever nominated to the United States Supreme Court.”

