Lagos Water Hawker Bags Scholarship From Obi Cubana, Placed On N100,000 Salary After Humanitarian Gesture To Prisoners

A letter of scholarship has been handed over to Jeremiah Ekumah by Businessman and socialite, Obi Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana as promised.





Jeremiah Ekumah is the young hawker, who was spotted last week in the Ajah area of Lagos, giving money to persons who were being transported to prison in a Nigerian Correctional Service van.





Obi Cubana, who chairs the Cubana Group, last Saturday, in an interview with media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, made known his intention to sponsor the young boy’s tertiary education in any institution of his choice.





Keeping to his promise, Obi Cubana on Saturday shared pictures of the young lad who received his letter of scholarship from the Cubana Group.





Obi Cubana, on his Instagram page, also revealed that one Mr & Mrs Afuah, based in Canada, has placed Ekuma on a N100,000 monthly salary till he finished his education.





The post read, “And God has remembered Jerry!! @jerryluck_ God used Rocky @rockyemmyphotography to make that video! And God used @daddyfreeze to connect me and Jerry!





“He has collected his letter of scholarship from Cubana Group! Thank God for His uncommon Grace! Mr & Mrs Afuah @iam_hymans who are based in Canada, we ran into ourselves last night at Cubana Lagos, and he introduced himself and said he wanted to reach out to Jerry.

