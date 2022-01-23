Breaking : Francis Ngannou Reunifies UFC Heavyweight Belts With Win

Published:

Francis Ngannou is the most frightening power puncher in UFC history. But he reminded everyone Saturday night that he is not only that. Ngannou showed off a well-rounded game -- and immeasurable heart -- befitting the champion he is.

Down on the cards early, the hardest-hitting man maybe ever in MMA went to his wrestling and Brazilian jiu-jitsu to gut out a unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) win over Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 270 here at Honda Center.

With the victory, Ngannou unifies the UFC undisputed heavyweight title. Gane came in as the interim champ.

"My ground game is evolving," Ngannou said in his postfight interview

