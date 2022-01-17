Kidnappers In Military Uniform Abduct Federal Workers On Lagos-Ibadan Road, Demand N40million

Published:

Two staff of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) have been abducted around the Isara axis of Lagos-Ibadan expressway end of Ogun State.

The victims were said to be on their way back to Lagos from Ibadan before the car in which they were travelling broke down around 6:45am, and while in the process of fixing the car, the gunmen in military camouflage emerged from the bush and marched them away.

The Executive Secretary of Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB), Tope Adaramola, confirmed the incident.

Adaramola said the kidnappers had contacted the management demanding N20million each for the victims to regain freedom.

He said the kidnappers used the mobile phone of one of the victims to demand the ransom, adding that the management had equally reported the incident at the Divisional Police Headquarters in Isara.

Adaramola added that those abducted were junior workers of the council, that their salaries were not up to N60,000

