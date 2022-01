Published:

The Benin Zonal Command of the EFCC, on Friday, January 14, 2022 arraigned Anumati Stella Ojevwe before Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court sitting in Warri, Delta State.

Ojevwe was arraigned on a 14-count charge of money laundering. The defendant is alleged to have received the sum of N105, 000,000 (One Hundred and Five Million) from SA-FX Global investment.

