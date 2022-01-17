Chief Of Army Staff Presents Car To Female Officer

Published:

In line with the series of activities marking the Armed Forces Remembrance Day 2022, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya presented a brand new Toyota Hilux vehicle to Army Warrant Officer (AWO) Sheba Paris, the Regimental Sergeant Major, Nigerian Army Women’s Corps and the first NA Female International Volley Ball Referee.





Presenting the vehicle on behalf of the COAS, the Commander Nigerian Army Women’s Corps Colonel DE Adamu congratulated the RSM and urged the beneficiary to reciprocate the gesture by imbibing good maintenance culture for the vehicle to serve its purpose. He then added that, the presentation was aimed at restoring the prestige associated with the office of an RSM, in line with the customs, ethics and traditions of the NA.





In her remarks, AWO Sheba Paris expressed her appreciation and gratitude to the COAS for finding her worthy and promised to put the vehicle in good use.





Army Warrant officer Sheba enlisted into the NA in 1987 and was posted to Directorate of Army Physical Training (DAPT) Zaria. She attended several courses which includes; Basic PT Course, Advanced PT Course, Probation Refresher, Handball Coaching, Badminton Coaching amongst others. Sheba received COAS Award as the first female International Volleyball Referee in 2013.

