Monday, 17 January 2022

What Gov Umahi Actually Said On Arise TV If Presidency Is Not Zoned To South East In 2023

Published: January 17, 2022


 TRENDING QUOTE ON GOV UMAHI'S RESPONSE ON ARISE TV ON WHETHER HE WILL FEEL A SENSE OF INJUSTICE IF THE PRESIDENTIAL TICKET IS NOT ZONED TO SOUTH EAST


 My attention has been drawn to a trending quote credited to my boss, the Governor of Ebonyi State,His Excellency,  Engr Chief David Nweze Umahi FNSE FNATE (Akubaraoha) on his Arise TV interview of 12th January, 2022 on whether he will feel a sense of injustice if APC fails to zone its Presidential ticket to South East.


I wish to state categorically clear that the quote credited to His Excellency the Governor by  socia media trenders was misleading and has no contextual clues with the expressions in the Governor's interview. 


For the records, the Governor's take was that the grouse about  injustice metted against  South East was against PDP given the years of sacrifice made by South East in the affairs of PDP and yet the party  never zoned the Presidency to South East. He said  his reason for joining APC  was to demonstrate his inclination to the  feelings of  injustice  suffered by  South East on power rotation and which is already shared by all sections of the country. 

His expressions are clear that he would not have a personal sense of injustice as a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) if the Party takes adverse decision on his intention  to vie for the President of Nigeria under the All Progressives Congress, but  he emphasized that a nation built on equity, fairness and justice  is bound to move forward in peace and prosperity 


I therefore urge members of the public to discountenance the trending quote credited to our performing  Governor as false and misleading  as that must have been orchestrated by mischievous and or overzealous socia media trenders for sentimental motives  . The Governor's full  interview is in the Arise TV YouTube.


 Signed


 Hon. Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji

( Hon. Commissioner for Information and State Orientation)


