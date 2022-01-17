What Gov Umahi Actually Said On Arise TV If Presidency Is Not Zoned To South East In 2023

Published:

TRENDING QUOTE ON GOV UMAHI'S RESPONSE ON ARISE TV ON WHETHER HE WILL FEEL A SENSE OF INJUSTICE IF THE PRESIDENTIAL TICKET IS NOT ZONED TO SOUTH EAST





My attention has been drawn to a trending quote credited to my boss, the Governor of Ebonyi State,His Excellency, Engr Chief David Nweze Umahi FNSE FNATE (Akubaraoha) on his Arise TV interview of 12th January, 2022 on whether he will feel a sense of injustice if APC fails to zone its Presidential ticket to South East.





I wish to state categorically clear that the quote credited to His Excellency the Governor by socia media trenders was misleading and has no contextual clues with the expressions in the Governor's interview.





For the records, the Governor's take was that the grouse about injustice metted against South East was against PDP given the years of sacrifice made by South East in the affairs of PDP and yet the party never zoned the Presidency to South East. He said his reason for joining APC was to demonstrate his inclination to the feelings of injustice suffered by South East on power rotation and which is already shared by all sections of the country.

His expressions are clear that he would not have a personal sense of injustice as a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) if the Party takes adverse decision on his intention to vie for the President of Nigeria under the All Progressives Congress, but he emphasized that a nation built on equity, fairness and justice is bound to move forward in peace and prosperity





I therefore urge members of the public to discountenance the trending quote credited to our performing Governor as false and misleading as that must have been orchestrated by mischievous and or overzealous socia media trenders for sentimental motives . The Governor's full interview is in the Arise TV YouTube.





Signed





Hon. Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji

( Hon. Commissioner for Information and State Orientation)

