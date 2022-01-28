Kayamata Jaruma Wanted Me To Deceive Public With Fake Cow Gift, Failed Suicide Attempt ..Regina Daniels

Published:

Actress, Regina Daniels has revealed some of the content ideas that aphrodisiac seller, Hauwa Saidu aka Jaruma wanted her to put out to the public.





Daniels, who is the wife of Ned Nwoko made this revelation in a statement on her Instagram page on Thursday.





The actress said contrary to the claims of Jaruma, she delivered on their business agreement and only stopped short of doing things that would have misled the public.





She said, "Miss Jaruma came up with content ideas that were not acceptable to me because they would have been deceitful to me and the public, such as, she wanted a post saying my husband got me the Jaruma chocolate and I clearly said to her to leave my husband out of our discussion.





"She said she will present me with a cow gift. I was to make videos thanking her and afterwards return the cow. I was suspicious of the motive and declined.





"She wanted to gift me with her outfits and accessories for a video, afterwards to return the items. Again, I declined.





"She suggested to have a failed suicide attempt because I would run to her rescue. Again it was unacceptable by me."





Jaruma is currently on remand after an Abuja Upper Court ordered it following her arrest based on a petition by Daniels' husband, Nwoko.

