Dangote, Otedola, Subomi Balogun, Sanwoolu Set To Attend ICOBA Anniversary Dinner

Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote, billionaire Femi Otedola, Chairman of FCMB Otunba Subomi Balogun , former Cross River State Governor Duke as well as Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwoolu are some of the dignatories scheduled to attend the Igbobi College Old Boys Association fund raising dinner scheduled to hold at Eko Hotels Lagos on Saturday 28th January 2022

This was disclosed by the organizing committee of the event during a chat with CKN News on Friday

Also expected at the event are notable Igbobians like Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, Minister of Works and House Babatunde Raji Fashola and a host of others

The school founded on 2nd February 1932 by combined missionary churches of Anglican and Methodist is noted for its products spread across the globe

The chairman of the 1979/ 84 -86 set of ICOBA in a chat with CKN News stated that the Anniversary will afford Igbobians across sets to meet and interact after several years

For him it will also be a pay back period to an institution that has given so much to us as funds will be raised to upgrade several infrastructure in the college

The week long activities will be rounded up with an award ceremony to distinguished old students

