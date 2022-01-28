2023 : Tinubu Is The Best Man For The Job... Sanwoolu

Published:

TINUBU IS THE BEST MAN TO LEAD NIGERIA NOW ... SANWOOLU





"I led my cabinet members and other political leaders in Lagos today to the launch of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Movement where I declared that the All Progressives Congress National Leader is the best man to lead Nigeria from 2023.





Asiwaju Tinubu’s qualification rests on his demonstrated capacity in deploying a mix of genius and statecraft to nurture a city on the brink to a flourishing economy. It must be clearly said that the progress in Lagos remains a visible experiment initiated by the APC National Leader.





Our country is the most populous black nation in the world and the responsibility that comes with that is enormous. If our country must be great, we have the responsibility to choose the leadership that will bring about true transformation across every facet of our national life.





ABAT is a movement that is committed to mobilise grassroot support towards making Asiwaju Tinubu the next President of Nigeria.





Our work is to tell the naysayers and those who are still in doubt that we are ready to work for the realisation of this ambition, because Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the Number One sellable candidate.





We will preach this gospel with diligence, dedication and a high sense of commitment because Asiwaju is an unfolding success story our nation deserves at this time."

