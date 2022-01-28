Innoson Chairman Excited Over Soludo's Plan To Use IVM Cars

Published:

Thank you Prof Chukwuma Soludo @CCsoludo for stating categorically that Innoson Vehicles will be your official vehicles during your term as the Governor.





The Chairman, Chief Dr. Innocent Chukwuma is so excited about this motivating news and ready to partner with your Government to make cars affordable to the people. We believe that with your support Innoson Vehicles will continue to provide quality service to the people and help make it possible for the people to be able to afford brand new vehicle.





On assumption to office, we look forward to welcoming you to the vehicle manufacturing plant to see how far we have come and how your support and patronage will take us to an enviable heights.

