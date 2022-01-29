Irate Crowd Burnt Two Robbers To Death In Imo

Published:

Two suspected robbers were yesterday set ablaze by angry youths along Mbga-bano-Umuaka road in Nkwere Local Government Area of Imo state.

The irate youths overpowered the robbers who tried to rob a cyclist.

The robbers allegedly used motorcycles to rob their victims. The suspects were members of a notorious gang of four men using motorcycles to operate before luck ran out on them.

They tried to snatch the motorcycle using a gun , the motorcyclist screamed and his shout attracted irate youths who trooped to the scene and overpowered the robbers.

They were beaten to death before they were set ablaze.

