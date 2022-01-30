Published:

Ibironke Adefila Must Not Die In Vain, Police Must Act Fast......By Oladele Ibiyemi





Many are still dumbfounded and finding it extremely difficult to come to terms with the incident which took place at Ikorodu in the early hours of Friday, January, 28, 2022 when life was callously squeezed out of Mrs Ibironke Oluremi Adefila (Nee Jobi).





Mrs Adefila, a senior staff of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) was said to be well dressed and set out for the day's work when she was abruptly accosted by heavily armed assailants, opposite Awalu group of schools, Powerline Area in Laketu, Ikorodu area of Lagos on her way to office.





According to passersby, a voice was heard among the armed men saying, "that's her, that's her" and immediately they attacked her and subsequently hacked her to death on the spot with an axe, cutlass, and a knife.





Although some good samaritans still tried to take her to the hospital with the hope that she could survive the mindless mutilation, but unfortunately she had lost many blood, having suffered heavy cuts on every parts of her body including her head and spine.





What made the crime even more shocking and heartbreaking was that she was to attend a party that same day in the office which was organized to honour her having been promoted to a new level in her office.





Many have been asking the question that, ‘what could have propelled this vicious and gruesome murder?’





Some speculated that some jealous colleagues might have orchestrated the killing. Others suggested she might have ran to the hands of armed robbers or ritualists who usually harvest human organs. However, it would be too hasty to conclude which of these speculations could turn out to be true. Another surprise was that none of her personal belongings were stolen, neither was any of her body parts got missing.





Police urgently need to swing into action to smoke out those behind this heinous act. The mother of five, Taiwo Awokunle (Nee Adefila), Kehinde Falade (Nee Adefila), Itunuoluwa, Simisoluwa and Anjolaoluwa should not die in vain. The husband too, Mr Adefila wants justice as well as her octogenarian mum who is yet to be informed about the dastardly act.





Similarly, her colleagues in the office, neighbours, friends, associates, inlaws, church members and the entire family members are seeking justice for the deceased.





Ikorodu, the once peaceful area is now marred with an array of criminal activities which is fast becoming almost a permanent feature in the area. Some of the dastardly acts experienced are, but not limited to street gangs/rivalries, cultism, rituals, rape, robbery, kidnappings, etc., an unpalatable experience of the pervasive growing insecurity in that community needs to be nipped in the bud with no further delay.





All relevant stakeholders should support Lagos Police command in unravelling the mysteries behind the security challenges confronting Ikorodu especially the death of Mrs Ibironke Oluremi Adefila. May her precious soul find rest in the bosom of God.

