Glo Battle Of The Year Nigeria Goes On Air Next Week

From next week, entertainment lovers will be able to watch the latest breakdance moves to be showcased in the world’s greatest dance reality television show, Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria.

The talent cum reality TV show is bankrolled by Dr. Mike Adenuga owned telco, Globacom.

A statement by Globacom said the much-awaited episodes of the show will be available on-demand from February on the company’s streaming service, Glo TV, to enable fans to watch at any time.

The reality show will feature three stages of the competition, the company explained. These include the regional auditions which consist of the “battlegrounds” and quarter-finals, which will be followed by the live semi-finals and the finals performance shows.

The show will be hosted by the energetic On-Air Personality, Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode aka Do2tun.

Globacom also announced that the viewing public would have a chance to partake in the mega millions prize money for winners by competing in a weekly fans’ challenge.

