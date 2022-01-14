IGP Decorates Couple As Commissioners Of Police

Published:

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has decorated Kehinde Longe and his wife, Yetunde Longe, as Commissioners of Police.

The couple were among those promoted by the Police Service Commission (PSC) recently along with 15 other Commissioners of Police.

Reading their citations, the Force PRO, CP Frank Mba, said the husband and wife were course mates and joined the Nigeria Police Force on the same day.

The IGP also doctorated 22 other senior police officers, among whom were two deputy inspector-generals of police (DIGs).

The two DIGs are DIG Zaki Ahmed and DIG Johnson Babatunde Kokumo.

While DIG Zaki was promoted to cover the vacant duty post that was created as a result of the retirement of DIG Tijjani Baba who retired on October 6, 2021, DIG Kokumo will be filling the gap left by DIG David Oyebanji Folawiyo who retired on November 21 2021.

The total number of those decorated with their new ranks were two DIGs, six assistant inspectors-generals (AIGs) and 16 commissioners of police (CPs)





Full Statement from NPF





IGP DECORATES NEWLY PROMOTED DIGs, AIGs and CPs​

• harps on professionalism, efficiency



The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Alkali Baba Usman, psc(+), NPM, fdc, on Friday, 14th January, 2022 decorated twenty-five (25) newly promoted Senior Police Officers at the Goodluck Jonathan Peacekeeping Centre, Force Headquarters, Abuja. The Officers who have been found worthy in all ramifications to earn the promotion, were decorated with their new ranks amidst cheers from their spouses, loved ones and well-wishers.



The Senior Officers included Deputy Inspector-General of Police Zaki Ahmed, the DIG in charge of the Department of Operations and Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, psc(+), mni, the DIG in charge of the Department of Research and Planning at the Force Headquarters.



Also decorated were six (6) Assistant Inspectors-General of Police who were elevated from their previous rank of Commissioners of Police. They include AIG Buba Sanusi (former CP Katsina), AIG Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu (former CP Anti-Fraud, FCID), AIG Bello Sani Dalijan (former CP INEC), AIG Yahaya Sahabo Abubakar (former CP Yobe), AIG Akingbola Olatunji, psc(+), MNIM, fsi (former CP Benue), and AIG Hakeem Odumosu, psc, FCIA (former CP Lagos).

The seventeen (17) Commissioners of Police who were elevated from their previous rank of Deputy Commissioners of Police included CP Josephine Nneka Anyasinti, CP Haruna Gabriel Garba, CP Tajudeen Akinwale Abass and most significantly, the husband-and-wife duo of CP Patrick Kehinde Longe and CP Yetunde Longe.



The highlight of the brief ceremony was the presentation of an award to AIG Hakeem Odumosu as the best Commissioner of Police for the year 2021 by the President, Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA), Hajiya Hajjara Usman Alkali Baba for his commitment towards women empowerment, social development, effective crime fighting and quality service delivery.



The Inspector-General of Police while congratulating the newly promoted officers charged them to bring their vast experiences and professionalism to bear in advancing the fortunes of the Force in their new ranks while keying to his vision and mission statement of his administration which is “to protect with courage and serve with compassion”.



