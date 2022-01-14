Africa's Richest Woman Folorunso Alakija Preaches On Lagos Street

Published:





Nigeria's richest woman, Folorunso Alakija, on Friday, shared videos of her and other persons engaging in street evangelism in the Surulere area of Lagos.





She and her fellow preachers were all dressed in yellow T-shirts with 'Perfect peace' written on them and blue turbans.





She captioned the video, "Evangelism, come to the God that will give you the water of life 🙌🏾 Whatever the problem is, Jesus, can solve them all and make a difference in your life."





In another post on her Instagram page, she shared pictures of herself with the caption, "In Mark 16:15, Jesus Christ commanded us to go into all the world and preach the gospel to all creation. I will be at Bode Thomas, Surulere, today to preach the wonderful gospel of Jesus. Hope to see you there."

Pictures :





