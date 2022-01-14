Peter Obi Condoles Makinde, Oyo People Over Alao-Akala's Death

Published:

Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2019 general election, Mr. Peter Obi, has expressed his sympathies to the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, and to the people of Oyo State, over the death of their former Governor, Otunba Christopher Alao-Akala.

Obi in a condolence message on Friday encouraged Makinde, the good people of Oyo and the Alao-Akala family to accept his death as the will of the Almighty. He prayed God to grant eternal rest to the deceased.

“On behalf of my family, I commiserate with Governor Seyi Makinde, the good people of Oyo State and the entire Alao-Akala family, over the death of Otunba Christopher Alao-Akala. May God who called him home grant him eternal rest and give all who mourn him, the fortitude to bear the loss,” Obi said.

