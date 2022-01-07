I Don’t Expect Nigerians To Appreciate Me After Leaving Office...Buhari

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has told Nigerians how much he looks forward to his exit from office as he said age is telling on him from working long hours every day.

He made the remark in an interview with a pre-recorded Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) aired on Thursday night.

The president observed that many of his colleagues are now enjoying their retirement, noting that he hopes to emulate them in the next 17 months when his tenure ends.

Asked how he felt clocking 79 recently, he said: “Yes, I think COVID-19 has come to my rescue in the sense that the number of people that need to see you, can’t see you so that is losing no time.

“And about my age, yes, I see my colleagues, they are now resting and I assure you that I’m looking forward to the next 17 months when I too would have to be less busy.

“The age is telling on me, working now for 6, 7, 8 hours a day in the office is no joke. Questions of executive council memos from as many states as possible to be considered virtually every week. So, really it is a lot of hard work, but I asked for it and I cannot complain.”

The president also said that he does not expect Nigerians to appreciate him when he leaves office but only for them to realize that he has done his best.

Speaking on his eagerness to hand over power, he said: “Yes, because, look, as you know I have been a governor. I have been a minister and I’m in my second term as president. So, I have gone through the system. And really, what else can I do with this country?

“I have given my best and I hope after I leave Nigerians will reflect and at least not show appreciation. I’m not expecting any appreciation. But what I’m expecting is for Nigerians to say yes, this man has done his best. This is the most I’m expecting from Nigerians. But it’s no joke. I’m telling you.

“Look at the problem we’re having in the southeast now. How many police stations were taken over, weapons missing. We closed the border with Benin, we closed the border with Niger. But we had to accept the reality that the weapons are coming from our own armories, police stations have been attacked and so on. So, the main problem is, I hope, I will leave a more secure Nigeria than what it is now.”

President Buhari expressed optimism that the insecurity in the country can be resolved before he leaves office as he noted that the security forces are working hard on it just as more equipment and ammunition are being procured.

He stated: “Yes, the government is capable and is going to do it because members of the security, the armed forces and others, their own security depends on one Nigeria.

“So no matter, when people are selfish, it is their self first. So, even for their own selves, they better stabilize Nigeria and I believe they will do it.

“I know we’re short on resources. For example, dealing with the militants, if people bother to reflect on how we found the northeast and south-south and how much progress we have made and acquiring some helicopters, aircraft, their maintenance, their ammunition, armored cars, you know to counter effectively, the bandits. They cost money and they cost time for training and adaptation.”

