Opposition Can Take Over In 2023 if APC Can’t Put Its House In Order...Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned that if the APC cannot get its act together over its national convention, the opposition can take over power in 2023.





He further explained: “My position is simple, I think I succeeded in trying to get my position understood in the sense that I said, we start from bottom upwards; from polling units to wards, to local governments, to states and then to Abuja.





“So, because I’m concerned about my party, the party, in all constituencies they will know their positions, coming up. Therefore, when they come to Abuja, they are likely to work together.





“There is no kingmaker from Abuja, no constituency is being dictated to. All constituencies are supposed to produce their leadership in our party.





“What other parties are doing is their own business, but we want to make sure that our party members understand that they are respected. It is from polling unit, to ward to local government, to state and after Abuja. So, those who want to be elected at any level, let them work for it. Nobody is going to appoint anybody.”





He added: “We have timeframe we have to work because the four-year tenure is constitutional. It cannot be interfered with by anybody.





“So, if the party couldn’t agree, then the opposition can take over.





“What did the PDP do? They said the opposition could not come together, but when ACN, ANPP, CPC, APGA came together before PDP realized it, they were off, they are still off, they can see it.”





