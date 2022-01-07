Northern Group Threatens To Call For Boycott Of All Igbo Businesses In North

Published:

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has threatened to call for a boycott of all businesses operated by Igbos all over the North.

The CNG gave the warning in reaction to the so-called cattle ban by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

In a statement issued on Saturday, IPOB, which has been enforcing sit-at-home order in the South East, directed people of the zone to stop consuming beef of imported cattle from the north, from April 8, 2022.

“8th April 2022 is the date. From that date, no more Fulani cow shall be allowed into Biafraland for any reason, not for burials, title taking, weddings etc,” the statement read.

But CNG, through its spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, said the statement amounts to a grave provocation and serious threat to northern commercial interests in the South East and by extension to the physical wellbeing of Northerners living as minorities among Igbo communities.





“In a renewed resolve to pay coin for coin for any direct or indirect attack or threat to Northerners and their interests anywhere in the country, the CNG called for the total boycott of all businesses, goods and services operated by Igbo in the North effective from the same April 2022.”

“The CNG also called on northerners everywhere to decline support for any political party or formation or movement that has the active participation of South East politicians.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the North while maintaining its tradition of tolerance and accommodation, shall however no longer be disposed to condoning further acts of irresponsibility in the form of deliberate threats of intimidation or harassment targeted at Northerners living and doing legitimate businesses elsewhere in the country.”

He then urged northern transporters and suppliers of goods to consider alternative trade routes to avoid the imminent risks that come with IPOB’s threat adding, “We warn that the North has had enough of the antagonism from the South East and its attack dog, the IPOB and will no longer remain passive under such deliberate and sustained attacks and will henceforth be forced to react to every provocation and unwarranted abuse and violations.

Share This