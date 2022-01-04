Gov Umahi Commiserates With Kano Govt Over Bashir Tofa's Death

Published:

GOVERNOR UMAHI COMMISERATES WITH THE GOVERNMENT AND PEOPLE OF KANO STATE ON THE DEATH OF BASHIR OTHMAN TOFA

We received with shock and deep sympathies, the sad news of the death of the former Presidential Candidate of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC) Bashir Othman Tofa which sad event occurred on the 3rd day of January,2022 at the age of 74 years.

Late Tofa was a liberal statesman of broad political philosophy whose political thought and aspiration was to have a nation of peace, equity and justice. He was an accomplished industrialist who invested selflessly in humanity.

We shall miss the aura of his sense of sound judgement and the benevolence of his good heart. We pray God to grant his soul eternal mercies and give his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

We therefore offer to the bereaved family, the government and people of Kano State, the prayers and compassionate considerations of the government and people of Ebonyi State at this moment of grief.

Signed:

Engr. Chief David Nweze Umahi FNSE FNATE

Governor of Ebonyi State

Share This