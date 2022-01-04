Three Teenagers Arrested In Bayelsa During Attempted Ritual Killing Of 13-year-old Girl

Published:

Operatives of the Bayelsa State Police Command in partnership with youths of Sagbama Community in the Sagbama Local Government Area have arrested three teenage suspects over an attempted ritual killing.

This was made known in a statement issued by the spokesman of the Bayelsa State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, obtained on Tuesday.





According to Butswat, the suspects are; Emomotimi Magbisa, Perebi Aweke, and Eke Prince, all 15-year-old males, and natives of the Sagbama community.



The suspects allegedly accosted and hypnotised a 13-year-old girl, Endeley Comfort.



Subsequently, they took her to an apartment in the community, cut her finger, and sprinkled the blood on a mirror for ritual purposes, the police spokesperson said.



Some youths in the community noticed the suspicious movements of the suspects and raised alarm.



Security operatives arrested the suspects and some substances suspected to be charms were said to have been recovered from them.



Butswat said the suspects had since confessed to the crime.



The police spokesman also stated that the victim was rescued and rushed to the hospital for medical attention, while the suspects had been transferred to the anti-kidnapping unit for further investigation.



“The Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State Command, CP Ben Nebolisa Okolo FDC, commended the efforts of the youths for their vigilance in the community,” the statement added.

