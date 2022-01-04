Policemen Refuse Gov Sanwoolu's Directive To Vacate Magodo Estate ( Watch the verbal exchange)

Published:

Top officers of the Nigerian Police Force stationed at the Magodo Estate declined the request made to them by the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwoolu to leave the premises of the Estate pending the resolve of the matter

Governor Sanwoolu had visited the estate of Tuesday where he invited officials of the resident Association, the police and the parties that secured a Supreme Court judgement to take over the estate to a meeting in his office for Wednesday 5th January 2023 at 11am.

In other to disescalate the situation, the Governor requested the leader of the police team to vacate the premises which he refused

He told the Governor that the instruction was from the Inspector General of Police and that the governor should liaise with his superiors on the matter since he is by his words " too small " in rank to call the IG





watch video





The Governor later addressed the residents





Video









Share This