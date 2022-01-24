Monday, 24 January 2022

FAAN Accuses Senior Customs Officer Of Breaching Airport Security

Published: January 24, 2022


 The Federal Aviation Authority Of Nigeria have accused a senior officer of the  Nigerian Customs Service of breaching airport protocols 

This was the press statement from FAAN

BREACH OF AIRPORT SECURITY;  CUSTOMS OFFICIALS FORCEFULLY OPENS SECURITY GATE

At  about 1745hrs on Thursday, January 20, 2022, while the AVSEC officers on day duty at Gate 3 were profiling a NAHCO vehicle that wanted to access the Security Restricted Area (SRA) via gate 3, the Customs Area Comptroller for Hajj and Cargo Terminal suddenly emerged  and pulled off behind the NAHCO vehicle  that was being  attended  to and CSC Agunbiade, a customs officer on the Area Comptroller's entourage later shoved aside  the AVSEC Officer at the gate, forcefully took over the gate and opened  the gate for the Comptroller  and his escorts  to forcefully  access the Security Restricted Area via the gate.

While accessing the gate, the  armed escorts to the Comptroller threatened to beat up the AVSEC officers at the gate if they dare resist their assault and breach of security.

This blatant  abuse of the privilege of bearing firearms by the NCS has become a recurrent threat to the Safety and Security of our Staff and our operations.

While we keep on working to resolve all our challenges decisively, we hereby urge all stakeholders to please respect our mandate by being of disciplined and Professional  conduct in the interest of national security and operational safety.

FAAN......Committed to her core values of Safety, Security and Comfort.


Henrietta Yakubu (Mrs.)
General Manager, Corporate Affairs


