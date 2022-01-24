I Won't Waste Time Signing Execution Warrant Of Those That Killed 5 Yeàr Old Hanifa..Gov Ganduje , As Govt Revokes Operating Licenses Of All Private Schools

Published:

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has said he will not waste time to assent to the death warrant of Abdulmalik Tanko if it is brought before him.

Tanko, the proprietor of Noble Kids Academy in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Kano, had confessed killing five-year-old Hanifa Abubakar, a pupil he abducted in December.

On Monday, the governor promised to abide by the constitutional provision to assent to the death sentence of Tanko, in the event that it is passed by the court.

He made this known when he paid a condolence visit alongside his Deputy, Dr Nasuru Yusuf Gawuna, Majority Leader, State House of Assembly, Labaran Abdul Madari and other top government functionaries, at the family’s residence in Dakata/Kawaji.

“We have good confirmation from the court handling the process that, justice would be done. No stone would be left unturned. Whoever is found guilty of this heinous offence will also face death without wasting any time. As a government, we have already started the process.”

“Our constitution provides that, when a death sentence is passed, it is the constitutional power of the governor to assent for the execution of the culprit. I assure you all that, I will not waste even one second.”

On the speed of the proceeding he further encouraged that, there would be speedy dispensation of justice, adding that, “Government will take good care of the family of our late child Hanifa of blessed memory.”

For the schools affected by the tragedy, Ganduje assured that government would act.

First Lady Aisha Buhari had backed calls for Tanko to be publicly executed.

Meanwhile the State Government have revoked all the licenses of private schools in Kano

This is coming as a result of the death of Hanifa

The government said today that all private schools operating in the state will be revalidated

