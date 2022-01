Published:

Kidnapped Bayelsa State Commissioner, who was kidnapped few days ago has regained his freedom according to news reaching CKN News

Daniel Alabrah, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Douye Diri disclosed this in a post on social media





Daniel also revealed that the Governor has deposed the paramount ruler of Otuokpoti community and the CDC chairman, as well as youth leader

Some of those fingered to be behind the abduction have been declared wanted by the police

