The Lagos Command of the EFCC, today January 27, 2022 arraigned one Oluremi Philips before Justice S.O. Solebo of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos.





Philips, alongside her company, Omritas Energy Limited, is facing a five-count charge bordering on stealing and issuance of dud cheques to the tune of N57, 690,000.00.

