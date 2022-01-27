Pastor Arrested For Consistently Sleeping With Married Woman And Her Two Daughters , Blame It On Devil

Published:

A Nigerian pastor, identified as Timothy Oluwatimilehin, has allegedly confessed to sleeping with a married woman and her two daughters in Abeokuta, Ogun state.





It was gathered that the suspect lured the lady, who’s a member of his church — Spirit-filled International Christian Church — and her two daughters away from her husband’s house, kept them in his own house, and was having carnal knowledge of them all.





The state police spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement said the suspect was arrested following a complaint lodged at Adatan police station by the husband of the victim.





According to the statement, “On interogation, Oluwatimilehin confessed to the commission of the crime but pleaded for forgiveness. In his confession, he explained that he took advantage of little misunderstanding between the woman and her husband to carry out the devilish act.”

Share This