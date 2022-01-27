Deposed Deji Of Akure Is Dead

Published:

Former Deji of Akure Kingdom, Oba Oluwadare Adepoju Osupa III has passed away.





The deposed traditional ruler died on Thursday in a private hospital in Abuja after an illness.





The spokesman, Adesina Royal Family – Osupa Ruling House, Prince Dapo Adepoju announced the death.





He disclosed that before transition, the deceased monarch prayed for the peace of Akure Kingdom of Ondo.





The late king said God made it possible for him to ascend the throne 100 years after the reign of the Ojijigogun Ruling House.





The statement said the 45th Deji promulgated and ensured the implementation of reasonable market price control during his reign.





“He also recovered and took possession of Ilula Recreation Centre from a powerful cabal back to the Akure Kingdom.





“Oba Adepoju during his reign also provided local security and fair judgement was the order of the day.





“Shortly before he passed on, he predicted that Akure shall be great specifically that an Akure son would lead Nigeria as President”, it read.





The family added that the departed king urged the good people of Akure Kingdom to always live in unity and peace.





Oba Adepoju was deposed by the former Ondo Governor, Olusegun Mimiko after a probe indicted him for assaulting his wife in public.

