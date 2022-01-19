Court Orders FG To Pay Nnamdi Kanu N1bn Over Invasion Of Resident

Published:

An Abia State High Court presided over by Hon. Justice Benson Anya in Umuahia, the state capital on Wednesday awarded N1bn damage in favour of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu against the Federal Government.





Kanu, through his lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor had approached the court seeking N5bn damage against the Federal Government over the alleged invasion of his father’s house on September 10, 2017 by the military.





Hon. Justice Anya described the invasion of Kanu’s Afaraukwu residence as notorious and brazen.





He however struck out other reliefs sought by Kanu’s legal team, including his repatriation from Kenya and continued detention by the DSS.





The presiding judge also granted the relief sought by Kanu’s legal team, ordering the Federal Government to issue a public apology in three national dailies over the illegal invasion of Kanu’s Afaraukwu residence.





He also advised the Federal Government to adopt a political resolution in dealing with issues involving Kanu.

