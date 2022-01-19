How Buhari’s Campaign Coordinator Died In Abuja

Published:

Alhaji Danladi Pasali, Coordinator President Muhammadu Buhari campaign organisation (BCO) has passed on.

Pasali was said to have died in an Abuja hospital, after a protracted illness.

Late Pasali was President Buhari’s chief campaigner, during the 2015 and 2019 general elections.

Late Pasali’s younger brother, Ali Pasali, confirmed the latest development in Jos, Plateau state capital.

“Our brother Alahij Danladi Garba Pasali, has just died in a private hospital in Abuja,” he said.

Late Pasali was also until his death the National Secretary of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association (IPMAN).

He is survived by one wife and many children.

Share This