Lagos State Govt Acquires Two High Speed Trains From USA

Governor Babajide Sanwoolu seen at the tour of high-speed train manufacturers, Talgo Incorporated Company for the acquisition of two sets of brand new 10-car Metro Trains for Lagos Rail project, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, today.

" Today, I inspected our newly acquired Talgo 330kmph speed train for our Red Line Metro project in Lagos.





The 37 kilometres Red Line on completion will traverse eight stations and move passengers from Agbado to Oyingbo.





We have completed the deal for the acquisition of the two high speed trains while we are ramping up the completion of the ancillary infrastructure like the train stations.





We are irrevocably committed to completing the Red Line Metro rail project by the end of this year and bring a new lease of life to public transportation in Lagos."





