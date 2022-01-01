Continue To Support Wike Led Administration.. Dep. Gov Banigo Tells Riverians

Published:

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. (Mrs) Ipalibo Harry Banigo has urged the Rivers People to continue to support the Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike led Administration as it gears up to deliver more top notch developmental projects across the length and breadth of the State, in the New Year.





Dr. Banigo, who stated this in her goodwill message to the Rivers People, from the Government House in Port Harcourt, on Friday, 31st December 2021, expressed gratitude to the Rivers People for the confidence reposed on the Governor to continue to lead the State on the path of peace, progress and prosperity, from inception in May, 29th 2015 to date.





The Deputy Governor said although the year 2022 would witness many political activities, the commitment of the State Chief Executive, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike to actualize the New Rivers Vision remains sacrosanct.





Dr. Banigo prayed the Almighty God to continue to bless the State and wished the First Family and the good People of Rivers State a Happy and Prosperous New Year.









Share This