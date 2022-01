Published:

The remains of prominent Nigerian businessman, Olusola Solarin who was shot dead by robbers in Pretoria, South Africa have arrived in Nigeria and he will be buried on the 3rd of January

He was attacked in his shop on Sunday, December 12 and killed by the assailants some distance away from the shop.

The family of the late Nigerian businessman on Wednesday announced the postponement of the burial of the deceased, initially planned for December 30, 2021 due to some delays.





Share This