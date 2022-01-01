Governor Babajide Sanwoolu Emerges Silverbird Man Of The Year 2021

Published:

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo- Olu has emerged the Silverbird Man of the Year, 2021.





He got the highest number of votes sent in by members of the public ahead of three other nominated personalities.





Governor Sanwo-Olu was nominated for transforming Lagos, making it a huge construction site through infrastructural renewal and repositioning the state onto the pathway of an emerging smart city and a sub- national of global reckoning.





Past winners of the prestigious Silverbird Man of the Year Award include the late Professor Dora Akunyili, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, Mallam Nasir El - Rufai, Emmanuel Uduaghan, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Peter Obi, Babatunde Fashola, Mallam Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, Doctor Mike Adenuga, Doctor Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, Governors Ifeanyi Okowa and Nyesom Wike





The official presentation ceremony for the sixteenth edition of the highly esteemed Silverbird Man of the Year Award will hold on March 6, 2022 at the Convention Centre Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

